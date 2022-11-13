Watch Now
Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dead after climbing accident in Moab

FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 12:46:03-05

MOAB, Utah — A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Grand County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, dispatchers received the call around 1:45 p.m.

Deputies, along with members of Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County EMS, as well as ranges with both the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management, arrived at the area and found 21 year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt, a canyoneering guide from Salt Lake City.

She was unresponsive upon arrival and was then pronounced dead at the scene.

