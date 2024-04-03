Salt Lake City Council considers new rules after historic meetinghouse demolition

SALT LAKE CITY — Just two days after the illegal demolition of the Historic 5th Ward Meetinghouse, the Salt Lake City Council is considering stricter rules and higher fees for unlawful construction and demolition.

City planners told the council that the current zoning ordinance is "not equipped to handle this type of violation."

In the past, the council considered revising rules for historic buildings, but the community's widespread upset over Sunday's demolition brought the topic to Tuesday night's agenda.

"We're trying to think: why are people doing this? Probably because they think the development potential of the property is much more valuable than the building that's on it," said one of the presenters.

Development website Building Salt Lake reports that the property owner, Jordan Atkin, directly hired the contractor and took the required steps through the state but not the city.

"When something like this happens, it is traumatic," said Councilman Chris Wharton. "It feels like a piece of you, or piece of something that's important to you is being stolen and you're being robbed of that."

The city is looking into firmer fines with hundreds of dollars charged per day. In the proposal, the yearly boarded building fee for contributing structures could cost a maximum of $14,850 per year. As of right now, any boarded building costs $1,560.

City administration confirmed the proposal maximizes the fees the city can legally charge.

"I think it's a tragedy not just that the building is being demolished, but I think it's because – my feeling personally — is that we're too far too lax," said Jim Webster during public comment.

On top of fees, the city is also considering another rule: If a property is demolished without approval, the only development allowed would be a reconstruction of the building or the lot stays vacant for 25 years.

"With the onset of the Olympics and MLB and the NHL and growth trajectories, our shared history is at increased risk of being subject to 'Oopsies' and 'Better ask forgiveness than permission,'" said council member Victoria Petro.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for April 16.