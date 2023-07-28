Salt Lake City Council to spend $40 million on neighborhood improvements

SALT LAKE CITY — The city council is poised to spend $40 million on neighborhood improvement projects.

They're called "capital improvement projects." They include parks, public art, bike paths and trails, traffic calming measures and street redesigns. The Salt Lake City Council has released a lengthy list of them on an interactive map it's created where residents can see what's going to be worked on.

"It’s citywide," said Salt Lake City Council Chair Darin Mano. "There are some projects that have citywide impacts and other projects that are specific to one neighborhood or one street or one property."

Ideas for improvements were a mix of constituent requests and city department recommendations. They include:



Continued funding for frequent transit routes

More crossing beacons and pedestrian-friendly traffic signals

Bilingual signage in parks

Improvements to alleyways

Pickleball courts near Fire Station 7

Expansion of the Poplar Grove Park basketball court

A street redesign for Virginia Street

A pocket park on 400 East in downtown Salt Lake City

Improvements to Jefferson Park in the Ballpark neighborhood

A complete redesign of 2100 South in Sugar House

Fixing a missing gap on the 9-Line Trail near the University of Utah

The council will take public comment on the projects at its August 8 meeting before voting to fund the capital improvement projects.