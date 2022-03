SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire Thursday night in a vacant apartment complex.

The fire was located at 241 W. 300 S.

Crews reported nobody was injured or living in the building at the time of the incident.

Salt Lake City fire Department

The cause is under investigation.

As of 10:00 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were being released from the scene.