Salt Lake City District Office has highest number of cases with child labor law violations

SALT LAKE CITY — Child labor law violations not only impact businesses who face fines or other sanctions, but can put children at risk to dangers on the job.

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Regional Office found that Salt Lake City's District Office had the most cases with child labor violations by a considerable margin, as well as the most penalties collected.

It also reported that the Salt Lake City office found 611 minors to be working in conditions that violated child labor laws, more than three times the number reported by the next highest office in Dallas.

U.S. Department of Labor

Child labor laws seek to protect the health and well-being of young workers, as well as their educational opportunities, as there are provisions forbidding work that interferes with school hours.

In a recent investigation, the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found children working overnight shifts in 13 meat packing plants owned by nine different companies, but tasks found to be too dangerous for child labor include the following:



To reduce the number of cases involving child labor violations, the DOL has issued a best practices guide and dangerous job guide that outlines which jobs are off-limits to children under 18.

Additional rules apply for kids under 16 who work on farms and ranches.