Salt Lake City giving out thousands of sandbags to mitigate flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities is giving out almost 7,000 sandbags to residents to help prevent flooding as rain hits the area.

“We do this every year," city spokeswoman Chloe Morroni said. "We do this throughout the summer, and it really is just helpful when folks have certain areas of their home that may be prone to flooding to be able to kind of, you know, corner that area off.”

The sandbags are available at the Public Utilities building at 1530 S. West Temple.

The city is already doing controlled water releases from reservoirs in anticipation of spring flooding, she said.

“We're just keeping a close eye on conditions," said Morroni. "Every year we do monitor like this, so it's nothing out of the ordinary. We just are going to make sure that our systems run as smoothly as possible.”

The city will be limiting each household to 10 sandbags.