Salt Lake City heat records are on a blistering pace

David McNew/Getty Images
Nearly half of the US population will see temperatures of at least 95 degrees over the next seven days, according to meteorologists.
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jul 05, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — If this summer seems hotter than usual, it's because the heat has been record breaking; five summer heat records have already been broken, which well outpaces previous averages.

This chart shows the dramatic increase in summer records over the last 100+ years, with the last ten years nearly doubling the previous decade:

And while 100 degree days are not unexpected for residents of the Wasatch Front, but they were far less frequent for previous generations, as this chart illustrates:

With several weeks of summer left in 2021 and high temperatures in the extended forecast, more heat records can be expected to fall.

