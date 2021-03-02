Salt Lake City International Airport begins construction of new concourse

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction is continuing on the new Salt Lake City International Airport with installation of stone columns today to build an expanded concourse.

Stone columns are needed to stabilize the soil underneath the airport, as it sits on an old lake bed. Without proper support, a seismic event--such as the earthquake the Salt Lake City area experienced last year--could cause significant damage.

Stone Column installation begins this afternoon on #TheNewSLC Airport-Phase II, which includes the build out of Concourse A-east. Stone columns are 3 feet in diameter and go 40 feet into the ground. Here's a Phase I video about the need for stone columns https://t.co/fyOrbicLE2 pic.twitter.com/k25B3JULYy — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 2, 2021

Demolition of the "Delta Tower" in February was another significant milestone toward the construction of the new airport.

