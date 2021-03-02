Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake City International Airport begins construction of new concourse

items.[0].image.alt
Salt Lake City International Airport
Construction is beginning on a new terminal.
Screen Shot 2021-03-02 at 2.14.47 PM.png
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 16:19:31-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction is continuing on the new Salt Lake City International Airport with installation of stone columns today to build an expanded concourse.

Stone columns are needed to stabilize the soil underneath the airport, as it sits on an old lake bed. Without proper support, a seismic event--such as the earthquake the Salt Lake City area experienced last year--could cause significant damage.

Demolition of the "Delta Tower" in February was another significant milestone toward the construction of the new airport.

To follow future developments, visit slcairport.com or follow on Twitter at #TheNewSLC

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere