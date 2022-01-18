Salt Lake City International Airport set a record for guns found in carry-on luggage in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — TSA published a press release Tuesday morning outlining its goals for 2022, and revealed that Salt Lake City International airport set a record for guns found in carry-on luggage during 2021.

TSA said a national annual record for firearm discoveries was set, and TSA at Salt Lake City International Airport also set a local record for firearm discoveries at security checkpoints.

SLC is ranked 10th in the country for the amount of weapons found in carry-on luggage.

“A record number of firearm discoveries at SLC and at airports nationwide continues to stun and disappoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Utah Matt Davis. “Despite an increase in the number of firearms that were brought by travelers to the security checkpoint at SLC, TSA employees here and across the country have not lost their focus. In fact, we are even more committed to our security mission and will remain vigilant to ensure that any type of security threat does not make it into the sterile area of the airport or onto an aircraft to ensure the security of the traveling public.”

The press release went on to say that TSA agents at SLC screened approximately 7.3 million passengers and crew in 2021, making it the 24th busiest airport for TSA security checkpoints. By comparison, TSA screened 4.4 million at SLC in 2020. That's a 64% increase.