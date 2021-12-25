Salt Lake City man in custody after stealing SLCPD patrol car

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in custody after taking a Salt Lake City Police patrol car for a joyride Friday night.

Stewart Wilson, 48, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for Criminal Mischief, Receipt of a Stolen Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, Assault by a Prisoner, Interfering with an Arresting Officer, and driving without a valid Driver's License.

According to a statement released by Salt Lake City Police Saturday morning, the ordeal began around 10:45 p.m. when an officer who was responding to a call at the Gail Miller Resource Center, located at 242 Paramount Avenue in Salt Lake City, exited the building and noticed that his patrol vehicle was missing.

SLC911 dispatchers were able to track down the vehicle via GPS, which led to officers discovering the vehicle in the area of Foothill Drive near I-80, where the suspect had lost control and pulled off the road into a grassy area.

With assistance from Utah Highway Patrol troopers, officers where able to take Wilson into custody.

He is currently being held without bail.