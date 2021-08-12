Salt Lake City man’s ambitious running goals highlight ‘City On The Move’

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Many people who run will train for marathons or other notable road races, but Bryant Heath’s running goals are different.

Over the last several months, Heath has run down every street in Salt Lake City, Millcreek and most recently South Salt Lake.

Heath said it took him 150 runs to finish around 1,500 miles. As a father of two, he said that he found the time to run while his children napped.

Fox 13 asked Heath why he chose to set those goals in the first place.

"I've always enjoyed running, and I noticed a few years back that I hadn't really explored a lot of the Salt Lake area."

Heath said he came to that conclusion after moving from Texas to Salt Lake City 11 years ago.

Along his journey, Heath says he spotted countless unusual and visually appealing sights that he now documents and displays on social media.

That includes the massive murals painted on buildings in South Salt Lake.

“Our small community has been the benefactor of having, really being the palette for artists all over the country," said South Salt Lake Mayor Cherrie Wood.

Wood said murals were painted on buildings when a public event called Mural Fest kicked off four years ago.

Currently, the area boasts the largest inventory of street art in the state with 35 murals along with public art installations.

“Now it’s the reason why people are talking about our city so much,” Wood said.

Moving forward, Wood said their goal is to add 10 new murals each year to continue to expand their art presence.

On Aug. 27, South Salt Lake will host its “Crawl Launch Party”. To find out more about how to purchase tickets and learn about other upcoming events, click here.