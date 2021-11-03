Salt Lake City Mission urgently requests hundreds of turkeys for the poor

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Mission is requesting donations as hundreds of turkeys are needed for the poor this Thanksgiving.

The Salt Lake City Mission has a long history of collecting and distributing turkeys to needy families each year and they say this year the need is greater than ever.

“More and more we’re seeing people who have never come to the Mission for help. Many were doing well before COVID-19 disrupted all of our lives, and now because of growing economic struggles preparing for Thanksgiving has been harder than ever”, said Pastor Joe Vazquez, Co-Director of Salt Lake City Mission. “So our Turkey Drive this year is more important than ever because there is a bigger need in the community for people who just really need that extra bit of hope knowing that people really care.”

“Today we only have 23 turkeys in our freezer” Says Pastor Joe. “We urgently need donations of frozen turkeys, weighing 10-12 pounds to provide for families living in poverty.”

“We are asking the community help us collect as many turkeys as we can. 500 frozen turkeys seems like a lot, but I like to think of the food boxes we will be giving out as hundreds of untold dire stories of people, right here in Utah, many who are struggling and could really use assistance this year," Pastor Joe added.

The Mission gives each family a frozen turkey in their Thanksgiving Food Box starting on November 19.

“We really need help as soon as possible so we can prepare to help those who need our help the most. We will also make available other essential items that will further help these families in need” says Pastor Joe.

Drop-off Locations for Frozen turkeys and other essential holiday fixings can be delivered to Salt Lake City Mission’s main office: 1151 South Redwood Road Suite #106, SLC, Utah 84104. Ph. 801.355.6310.

For More information on Salt Lake City Mission, visit their website at saltlakecitymission.org.