Salt Lake City murder suspect deemed "not competent" to stand trial

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect who was arrested in connection to the death of a man whose body was found badly beaten on May 1, 2021, was deemed "not competent" to stand trial.

42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon was arrested after a man was found dead near 330 W. Hansen Avenue in Salt Lake City.

After the body was found and Kenyon was announced as a suspect in the homicide, police asked the public to help find him, saying he was considered armed and dangerous.

A new court order obtained by FOX 13 News reports that after an evaluation, Kenyon was deemed "not competent to proceed to adjudication." The hearing where the findings were announced happened on February 14.

The order also states that is is suspected Kenyon will become competent after continued treatment.

"With continued treatment, there is a substantial probability that he can become competent in the foreseeable future," the document reads. "Specifically, restoration is anticipated in six months."