Salt Lake City nominated 'Best Ski Town' by USA Today

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has been nominated "Best Ski Town" in the United States by USA Today in their 2021 Travel Awards.

According to a release from Visit Salt Lake, the city was selected by an expert panel. The contest criteria includes proximity to skiing, city atmosphere and amenities such as restaurants, entertainment and bars.

All Utahns are encouraged to vote for Salt Lake HERE.

Voting ends Monday, November 22 and winners will be announced on Friday, December 3rd. Voters have four weeks to narrow the list of 18 cities and towns down to the 10 Best. Voters can vote once per day.

The competition includes:

Aspen, Colorado

Bozeman, Montana

Brekenridge, Colorado

Red River, New Mexico

Carson Valley, Nevada

Snow Mass, Colorado

and many more

The nomination of Salt Lake shouldn't surprise locals who have unprecedented access to The Greatest Snow on Earth®. Downtown, is just a 35-minute drive to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons where Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, and Solitude. Each average 500” of Utah’s famous powder each winter.

“We’re excited that the world is discovering what we’ve always known - that we ARE the best Ski Town with the Greatest Snow on Earth®. Our new international airport and newly open airport TRAX station make it easy to access amazing skiing and riding the same day you fly in,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. “Salt Lake is more modern, progressive, and vibrant than travelers realize and we’re eager to showcase the local community, the people who live and work here and make it a better place.”