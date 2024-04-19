Salt Lake City officials want historic Japantown revitalized after NHL announcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Community advocates hope a historic section of downtown Salt Lake City will participate in a revitalization project ahead of the NHL announcement coming to the beehive state.

The Salt Lake City Council released a statement saying the following:



"We also recognize Japantown’s historical and cultural significance and advocate for its thoughtful integration into this revitalization project, ensuring it remains an integral part of downtown."

Community advocates like former state legislator Jani Iwamoto hope to restore a part of downtown Salt Lake City to its former glory.

"Sports teams may come and go too, but our community will stay,” said Iwamoto. "These pockets and places of diversity really are what make our state great.”

The area of downtown Salt Lake City was once home to a vibrant Japantown in the 1900s, including 90 businesses owned or managed by Japanese Americans before they were seized by eminent domain.

"They had gone through a lot with racism and during the war time. And it was a place of real home and community,” said Iwamoto.

Eminent domain is when the city claims a portion of privately owned land and converts to public use.

Now, Japantown is down to just a stretch on 100 South between 200 West and 300 West, after the rest of the area - with laundromats, gas stations, homes, shops, restaurants and more – was wiped out to build the salt palace in the 1960's. Iwamoto hopes history doesn’t repeat itself.

"With the NHL coming, everyone is excited about that, but I caution that you don’t forget these communities that have given so much, to the state, city, county, and so right now, its preserving this history for everyone to have in the future."

As the city and possibly the Smith Entertainment Group develop the area around the Delta Center, the Japanese community wants to discuss developments at the table, so the investments can also help grow Japantown.

"I hope that the Smith Group and the county and city, I’ve had assurances, that they also can do something to help us restore what was lost. We will never get back ever what we lost, but it would be nice to have some structures that we've always pushed for. We've always pushed for a community center, restaurants,” said Iwamoto.

Council member Darin Mano is working to preserve and protect Japantown.

"If you have actual people that have history in the area, leading the charge on some of the more culturally significant aspects, then you become a real authentic, community, with a deep, rich cultural element to that and I think we can build one of the best sports entertainment districts in the world because of the rich cultural history we have right on this street," said Mano.