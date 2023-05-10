Salt Lake City pledges to host 'climate-positive' Winter Games if given Olympic bid

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Clean Energy is partnering with the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games to show the International Olympic Committee that Utah can achieve a “climate-positive” Winter Games.

“When we talk about the steps and the requirements to make to make the Olympics climate positive, this is really the blueprint for a better future," said Brandy Smith, a spokesperson for Utah Clean Energy.

A climate-positive Olympics would mean tracking and analyzing carbon emissions, creating a carbon budget to figure out how to reduce those emissions, making facilities energy-efficient and even zero-energy and electrifying transportation.

"The effects of climate change on the Winter Games and our state cannot be ignored, and we need to take bold action today to ensure Utah remains a world-renowned winter sport destination for future generations," said Fraser Bullock, the president of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. "We are eager to demonstrate to the International Olympic Committee that we can deliver a climate positive Games in 2030.”

The International Olympic Committee likely will not pick the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games until next year.