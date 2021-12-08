Salt Lake City police arrest suspect after sexual assault and robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — A sexual assault and robbery are being investigated by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to a release, 911 dispatch received a call about a sexual assault and robbery at an apartment complex in the 900-block of South Main Street around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers found the victim and discovered physical injuries. As part of the sexual assault investigation, paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where a SLCPD Victim's Advocate provided in-person support, resources, and advocacy to the survivor.

Police said, officers discovered many people were holed up inside an apartment unit and that there was likely a gun inside during their investigation.

Officers attempted to contact the residents of the apartment unit in order to safely handle the problem.

SLCPD

Police on scene called SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators at around 11:30 p.m. to assist in the situation.

After some people safely escaped the apartment at 2:12 a.m., police said SWAT brought many people into custody, including the principal suspect and a person with an active warrant.

"are very dangerous situations and yet the actions of our patrol officers, SWAT team members, and crisis negotiators in this case highlights their expertise in handling these cases professionally for the safety of our community and the integrity of the investigation,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown.

The investigation is ongoing, and as such – no additional information is being released at this time.