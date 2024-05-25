Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake City Police asking for help locating missing man with reduced cognitive abilities

Salt Lake City Police asking for help locating missing man with reduced cognitive abilities
FOX 13 News
Salt Lake City Police asking for help locating missing man with reduced cognitive abilities
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 23:40:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man with reduced cognitive abilities.

24-year-old Philip Martin may be traveling to West Valley, Magna or Midvale.

They ask that anyone who sees Martin should call 911.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere