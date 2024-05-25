Salt Lake City Police asking for help locating missing man with reduced cognitive abilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man with reduced cognitive abilities.

We need help finding 24-year-old Philip Martin.



Philip is living with reduced cognitive abilities.



He may be traveling to West Valley, Magna, or Midvale.



Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/PRW5NCmGVd — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) May 25, 2024

24-year-old Philip Martin may be traveling to West Valley, Magna or Midvale.

They ask that anyone who sees Martin should call 911.

