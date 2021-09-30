Salt Lake City Police asking for help to find missing endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City put out a call for help Wednesday evening to locate a missing endangered man last seen on Monday.

Jonathan Myers is 45 years old and was last seen walking away from a group home in the area of 900 S. 300 E. in SLC. Nobody has seen or heard from him since Monday, September 27.

Myers is 5'6" tall, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt with the number "25" printed in gold.

Due to required medications and a diminished mental capacity, Myers is considered missing endangered.

If you have any information, call police at 801-799-3000.