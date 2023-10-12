Watch Now
Salt Lake City police increase patrols for Jewish, Muslim communities

Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 12, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Following the events in Israel over the past week, Salt Lake City police say they have increased patrols at several Jewish and Muslim centers in the city, adding there is no known threat to prompt the response.

Enhanced patrols at three Jewish centers began Saturday following the Hamas surprise attack on Israel. The patrols were extended to several more centers to ensure the safety and security of Muslim communities.

Although there is currently no threat, police have remained in regular contact with Jewish and Muslim community leaders to update them on security and crime prevention measures.

Police are urging community members to maintain a "heightened awareness of their surroundings."

The department's Intelligence Center is also working with law enforcement partners to monitor and safeguard potential targets of crime.

Anyone with any information about potential violence or hate crimes is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or reach out to the Salt Lake City anonymous crime tip line here.

Victim advocates and support resources can also be anonymously reached by calling 801-580-7969 free of charge.

