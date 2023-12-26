Salt Lake City police investigate early morning shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting that injured one man early Tuesday morning.

A call to SLC911 came in around 2 a.m. reporting a shooting in the area of 400 East 200 South.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

At first, investigators thought the shooting happened during a robbery, but now police believe it may have happened after an argument.

The suspect is still at large, and so far, police do not have a good description of the suspect.

They searched the area but were not able to locate a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call the police department.

