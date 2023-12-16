Watch Now
Salt Lake City Police investigate overnight shooting leaving 1 person injured

Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 15:06:17-05

Salt Lake City - The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured. The overnight shooting occurred just after 4:30 this morning when 911 calls came into dispatch in the area of 900 West Folsom Avenue.

When Officer's arrived on scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and Officers started emergency life-saving measures to the 34 yr old man that was then transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alongside providing aide to the victim Officers attempted to locate a suspect that witnesses on scene said that the suspect left on a bike. No arrests have been made at this time along with a details of the suspect.

Officers believe that the victim and suspect had an argument prior to the shooting and that there is no threat to the community.

