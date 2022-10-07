Watch Now
Salt Lake City police investigating a shooting near Meadows Park

Posted at 7:36 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 21:36:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Salt Lake City police are investigating several scenes after a reported shooting incident occurred near Meadows Park.

One suspect is currently known to be in custody for questioning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided. FOX 13 News has sent reporter Spencer Joseph with a crew to the media staging area and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

