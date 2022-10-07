Salt Lake City police investigating a shooting near Meadows Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Salt Lake City police are investigating several scenes after a reported shooting incident occurred near Meadows Park.

One suspect is currently known to be in custody for questioning.

We are investigating a shooting near Meadows Park. We have one suspect in custody for questioning. We have several scenes as part of this investigation. Media staging is at North Star Drive and Cornell Street. A PIO is on scene. #slc #slcpd #saltlakecity pic.twitter.com/KaoTFGtE77 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) October 7, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided. FOX 13 News has sent reporter Spencer Joseph with a crew to the media staging area and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

