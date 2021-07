SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 120 South and 300 East around 12:15 a.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Officers say the man was uncooperative and yelling and possibly on drugs.

He was sedated and taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police the man had jumped to the ground from his balcony at the apartment complex.

The investigation into just what happened is ongoing.