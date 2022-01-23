Salt Lake City police investigating fatal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to a statement released to the media, the investigation began around 9:22 a.m, when dispatch received reports of a possible shooting in the area of 130 South 800 West.

Once on scene, officers located an adult victim with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts of officers and paramedics to treat them, the victim died on scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released as the department seeks to notify family and next-of-kin.

The scene is currently under investigation by detectives with the SLCPD Homicide Squad and members of the Crime Lab Unit. Preliminary findings indicate that it is an isolated incident. There is no immediate danger to the public.

