Salt Lake City police looking for gun after accidental shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are searching for a handgun that they say was used during an accidental shooting Monday morning.

Police report a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a "shooting-related injury."

Based on initial investigation, police believe the man was, "manipulating a handgun while driving his vehicle when it fired," SLCPD report.

When officers arrived in the area near 300 West 1300 South, they found the man inside a SUV with an injury. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and paramedics transported him to the hospital, police said.

Police say after the shooting, the man tossed the gun in the area of 1300 South from State Street to 300 West and officers couldn't find it.

The gun is described as a tan handgun, and police say it should be considered loaded. If you see it, don't touch the gun and call 911.