Salt Lake City preps for visit from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City neighborhood of Glendale will host First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in a fast-paced tour of the diverse community.

In Dr. Jill Biden’s second trip out west in less than a month, she will focus on students, educators, front-line workers and members of the LatinX community.

The whirl-wind visit starts at Glendale Middle School. While most of the children will be learning online Wednesday, she’s expected to meet with students in two after-school programs.

Glendale Middle is a Title 1 school with 91 percent of students are racial or ethnic minorities. Rep. Angela Romero is hosting the First Lady.

“I think a lot of times when people think about Utah, they have stereotypes and so by coming to the west side of Salt Lake City, I think that she is going to be surprised and amazed by the rich culture,” said Rep. Angela Romero, (D) Salt Lake City.

The First Lady, who is a community college professor, will address dozens of educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week at the school.

“I really do think it will mean a lot to them to hear their efforts be recognized by someone at Dr. Biden’s level,” said Salt Lake City School District spokesperson Yandary Chatwin.

At Jordan Park, 100 Glenwood neighbors expected to roll up their sleeves in a pop-up vaccination clinic. Aimed at LatinX Utahns, the vaccination event hopes to motivate minority groups to get a COVID-19 inoculation.

“We have a high number of them in the community and a majority of them are not vaccinated. We want to work with Communities United, so people know it is safe and trying to save lives by getting vaccinated,” said Rep. Romero.

Dr. Biden will also meet community health workers who’ve been on the front line during the pandemic, first with testing for COVID and now vaccinating.