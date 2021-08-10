Salt Lake City ranks fourth worst city in the world for air quality Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City ranked fourth worst city in the world when it comes to air quality on Tuesday morning, according to IQAir.

It’s still smoky in northern Utah, but we’re getting closer to better air.

The National Weather Service predicts unhealthy pollution through tomorrow, and after days of bad air, even the healthy are feeling the effects.

We know that a lot of you are probably sick of the smoke, and we are too! Conditions are likely to improve, but a noticeable haze will linger. Here is a look at the expected smoke trends over the next 30 hours. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/vyZvPSOIMV — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 9, 2021

The most vulnerable, like kids, seniors and those with respiratory issues, are particularly at risk. Experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible.

"Certainly every summer when the air quality is poor, we do see an uptick in asthma exacerbations and trips to the ER for wheezing and trouble with asthma," Dr. Karen Woolf at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children told FOX 13 News.

Northern Utah may see clearer skies Wednesday

The good news: southern Utah is clearing up and we should see better skies in northern Utah tomorrow.

Experts say you can do several things to stay as healthy as possible: