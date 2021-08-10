Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake City ranks fourth worst city in the world for air quality Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
IQAir
IQAir, a website that tracks air quality around the world, shows Salt Lake City as having the fourth worst air quality on earth among major cities on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
iqair.PNG
Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 09:33:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City ranked fourth worst city in the world when it comes to air quality on Tuesday morning, according to IQAir.

FOX 13 Tuesday morning weather | August 10, 2021

It’s still smoky in northern Utah, but we’re getting closer to better air.

READ: How to make air in Utah homes safer from wildfire smoke

The National Weather Service predicts unhealthy pollution through tomorrow, and after days of bad air, even the healthy are feeling the effects.

The most vulnerable, like kids, seniors and those with respiratory issues, are particularly at risk. Experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible.

"Certainly every summer when the air quality is poor, we do see an uptick in asthma exacerbations and trips to the ER for wheezing and trouble with asthma," Dr. Karen Woolf at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children told FOX 13 News.

READ: Dixie Wildfire becomes the largest single blaze in California history

Northern Utah may see clearer skies Wednesday

The good news: southern Utah is clearing up and we should see better skies in northern Utah tomorrow.

Experts say you can do several things to stay as healthy as possible:

  1. Purchase a HEPA air purifier for your home
  2. stay indoors as much as possible
  3. Keep all your doors and windows closed
  4. If you have a window A/C unit close the outside air intake
  5. Clean bed sheets more often
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere