Salt Lake City ready for next step in bringing Olympics back to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of the plan to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City say they're ready for the next step to secure the games.

Salt Lake City is hoping to land the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, although an official bid has yet to be submitted.

Fraser Bullock, the president of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, said Tuesday that representatives of the United States Olympic & Paraylmpic Committee, along with local leaders, will head to Europe in November to meet with the International Olympic Committee.

Bullock said the games can return to Utah without the need to build any new venues, although most buildings used in 2002 will have to be upgraded, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

One issue standing in the way of being awarded the 2030 Olympics is that the U.S. will host the summer games in Los Angeles in 2028. Having one country hosting Olympics so close together would be an unorthodox choice.

In addition to not needing new venues, Bullock added that almost all of the necessary hotel rooms, nearly 24,000 in total, have been secured.