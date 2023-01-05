Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — No matter where you’re driving in Sugar House, all roads lead to 2100 South.

“It’s a mess," said Jon Larsen, Transportation Director for Salt Lake City. "Anyone who drives out there knows.”

Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 West. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to two designs: a four-lane option, similar to how it is today, but with raised medians, or a three-lane option, with a turning lane and bike lanes.

“We’re looking at moving forward with some sort of hybrid between the two," said Larsen. "We’re trying to still figure out exactly what that looks like.”

Some Sugar House residents, want 2100 south to feel like Salt Lake City’s “Second Downtown," said Johnnae Nardone, Board Member of Sweet Streets.

“We think that cars should get around the city, but we think there should be some streets where other users get priority," she said. "This is definitely one of them.”

Although the street is a main connection for drivers going all over the Salt Lake Valley, the business owners, and the city, agree one fast food restaurant is contributing to a lot of the problems on 2100 South.

“We’re very aware of the Chick-Fil-A," said Larsen. "In the survey, it was its own feature.”

“At least we can get away from Chick-Fil-A, which created a huge nuisance," said Brad Collins, owner of Raunch Records and Skateboards.

Collins has owned Raunch on 2100 South since 2009.

“The city’s going to do whatever they want," he said. "They really are. They’re never going to listen to us.”

Whatever they decide, he’s hoping it won’t affect his business too much.

“Our kids are pretty creative," said Collins. "They’re going to make their way here if they have to."

Community members can send comments to 2100SouthSLC@gmail.com or call 801-406-1868 to share additional thoughts on the project.