Salt Lake City roads closed due to fatal motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Several roads in Salt lake City were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

Police say the crash happened at 400 South West Temple.

A motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash.

Several roads around the area of the crash are shut down to allow for officials to investigate the scene.

How many people were killed or injured in the crash was not made immediately available.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.