Salt Lake City School Board Commission votes to give members a pay raise

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School Board Commission voted late Tuesday night to raise the board compensation from $3,000 to $12,000.

Many said that this increase will encourage them to work harder, and make a difference in how many jobs that they have to work on the side. Still there was some hesitancy from a few board members.

"I'm hesitant to vote for it for the same reasons I was hesitant to vote for the tax increases, I feel like maybe this isn't the year to do it,” one board member said. “But then I look around and I see my board colleagues and I see the work you do each and every one of you and I value it."

Overall the motion carried, so now each board member will receive a $9,000 compensation increase.

Jenny Sika was the one person on the board who voted against the measure, but didn't want to comment as to why.

