Salt Lake City School District moves forward with study on possible closures

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District unanimously voted to continue studying whether or not to close seven elementary schools.

“Oh, it’s gutting,” said Emerson Elementary parent Joey McNamy. “Nobody wants to see that their school is on the list and frankly nobody deserves to have their schools closed.”

On Tuesday night, parents pleaded before the school board to stop the study.

“We have the walkability, the sustainability, the community. We have the diversity, the special programs, but it seems like they aren’t considering that with this committee,” said Matt Pace, another Emerson Elementary parent.

The last time the district closed a school was a couple decades ago.

“Societally, people are having fewer children. Here in Salt Lake, it’s just getting more expensive for families to live. We’re seeing more families move to the suburbs,” said Yándary Chatwin with the school district.

Elementary enrollment has dropped 30 percent in the last eight years. Student numbers went from over 13,000 in 2014 to 9,600 in 2022.

“This has left us with a number of schools that are very small. When an elementary school is too small, it can be less effective and less efficient,” said Superintendent Elizabeth Grant.

Other factors like building age and upgrades and student safety are also considered.

“It’s going to hinder the possibility for those families and those children to be able to ride their bikes or walk with their families to get to school,” said board member Mohamed Baayd.

The Salt Lake City School District is not the only district considering closing schools. This year, the Ogden and Alpine school districts also closed a few schools.

Information sessions will start in September and October. Public comment and public hearings will take place at the end of the year.

“We can look at data all day long, but that human factor is critical to look at as well,” said Chatwin.