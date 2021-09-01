Salt Lake City School District not enforcing mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is not enforcing a mask mandate because of confusion about who has the authority to issue such orders.

KUER reported, the district sent out a memo to principals saying for students who aren’t wearing a mask, ask them to put one on, explain the benefits of wearing a mask and provide one. But if someone flat out refuses, don’t discipline them.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenall recently issued an emergency order requiring K-12 students to wear face masks in defiance of a state law that bans schools from issuing mask mandates without the approval of the county health department and county officials.

The state is currently under a federal investigation because of that law.

The mayor's office argues she has the authority to issue the mandate because of the current COVID surge.

For more on this story, visit KUER.