Salt Lake City School District opens survey on rebuilding West and Highland High Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District held its first public meetings this week to discuss the future of West and Highland High Schools.

“The students in Salt Lake City deserve the most professional, modern, the best instructional space possible," said Paul Schulte, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services for the District. “We don't have a plan right now. We have a completely blank piece of paper and we're just starting from scratch.”

The life cycles of these schools are coming to an end, he said. Renovations are becoming too expensive; rebuilds make more sense financially.

The district hired two separate architecture firms to examine the schools, V.C.B.O. Architecture and NWL Architects.

Wednesday night, V.C.B.O. spoke about their ideas for West High, including larger classrooms and more conference rooms for group learning and tutoring.

Thursday night, NWL architects shared their vision for Highland High, including big windows for natural light and security purposes as well as geothermal energy usage. Accessibility, security and sustainability are the top priorities, both firms agreed.

The architects hope to have their feasibility study completed by February, then the district can draw up some plans and potentially apply for a bond sometime in the future.

You can complete the survey for West High School here and the one for Highland High here.