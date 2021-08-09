Salt Lake City shows 'significant drop' in water use during July

SALT LAKE CITY — Some good news, as the state continues to face a historic mega drought. The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities announced Monday that the city saw a "significant drop" in water use during the course of July.

Drumroll! Our latest data shows a significant drop in customer water use from July 5 to Aug 5. Thanks to you & keep it up! We can all do our share in meeting this drought head-on," the SLC Dept. of Public Utilities tweeted.

The state needs all the help it can get, given that 32 of Utah's 42 largest reservoirs are below 55% capacity as of August 4. Utah Lake has also dropped to 54% capacity and the Great Salt Lake is at the lowest level ever recorded.

“Recent monsoons have soaked many parts of the state. This much-needed rain has helped reduce wildfire risk and temporarily improve soil moisture and streamflows. The storms have not, however, pulled us out of this drought,” Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed told FOX 13 News just last week.

SLC Department of Public Utilities / Twitter A chart released by SLC Utilities Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 shows Salt Lake City's water use in 2020 and 2021.

Storms in recent weeks have helped dampen the wildfire risk a little but haven't done much for the drought conditions.

"Lake levels are expected to continue dropping until irrigation season concludes, evaporation slows down, and more water flows into the lake," a report by Utah's Divison of Water Resources said.