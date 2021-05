Rabbi Avremi Zippel

Posted at 9:28 AM, May 16, 2021

A synagogue in Salt Lake City was reportedly vandalized overnight. A swastika was scratched into the front window of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, according to a tweet from Rabbi Avremi Zippel. A swastika scratched into the front window of a synagogue.



May 2021.



Salt Lake City, Utah.



We will not cower in fear.#AmYisraelChai pic.twitter.com/7hRqzUF9nc — Avremi Zippel (@UtahRabbi) May 16, 2021 This is a developing story.

