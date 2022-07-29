Salt Lake City temperatures almost certain to break record for the hottest month ever documented

SALT LAKE CITY — July is almost certain to be the hottest month ever recorded in Salt Lake City. Records have been kept since 1875, many of them were just set last summer while others are decades old.

This month is almost certain to be the third month ever recorded in the state with every single day at 90 degrees or higher. On average, 20 days in July exceed 90 degrees.

Last July, the average daily high temperature was 98.4 degrees which broke a new record. This year, however, Salt Lake City is sitting at 99.7 degrees on average. A normal July average in Salt Lake City is 94 degrees.

And a cool-down isn't in sight quite yet. The average daily low is still higher than most people set their thermostat - 74.8 degrees is close to two degrees above the record.

The daily average temperature shows the same thing - a degree and a half about last July's record, and more than six degrees hotter than a normal July.

Salt Lake City is also hovering on the edge of a 62-year-old record for the most 100-degree days in one month. There have been 15 days above 100 degrees with a likelihood to hit 16 or more before August. The average July sees is three 100-degree days.