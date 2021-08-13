Salt Lake City's Red Iguana hosting 'hassle-free' COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Iguana has been known for decades for its award-winning Mexican food, but the family who runs the restaurant now wants to help serve COVID-19 vaccines to Salt Lake City's more vulnerable residents.

COVID-19 cases are spiking again, so they will be hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic from 5:00pm--8:00pm on Friday, August 13 in their parking lot at 900 West and 100 South.

Many of their employees live in the community in multi-generational housing with limited access to health care, so they want to help protect their workers and others in the neighborhood from the virus.

"We still feel the tragedy of the pandemic is ongoing," said Red Iguana Co-Owner Bill Coker. "So many on the West side don't have health insurance, or even a place to live."

Red Iguana is calling it a hassle-free, no judgment zone, and there will be English and Spanish-speaking staff on hand to reassure people about the vaccine.

"It’s something that, if we can get the word out, would help the community and pay back all we’ve gotten over 50 years,” added Coker. “Herd immunity has to be a real thing and without it we are going to looking at a very long haul.”

There are no guarantees in the restaurant business, Coker says, and even the Red Iguana might not survive another COVID-19 shut down like last year.