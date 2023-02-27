Salt Lake Co. home prices decrease again except in a few cities

SALT LAKE CITY — With the exception of a few cities in Salt Lake County, homes in one of Utah's most populous counties dropped again to start the new year.

According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median single-family home price in Salt Lake County for January was $533,5000, 9% lower when compared to January 2022.

Despite the lower home prices, experts say higher mortgage rates are slowing sales, with a 30-year-fixed mortgage rate increasing to 6.5% as of February 23, up from 3.9% a year ago.

“Mortgage interest rates continue to hinder sales,” said Rob Ockey, president of the Salt Lake Board of Realtors in a press release. “However, we expect the 30-year mortgage rate will trend lower in the coming months...”

In total, 590 homes sold in Salt Lake County to start the new year, down 36% compared to 927 sales in January 2022.

That's the fewest number of homes sold in a single month since January 2011, when 571 sales were made, the Salt Lake Board of Realtors reported.

Some areas in Salt Lake County actually saw a median price increase for homes including Holladay, West Valley City and the Canyon Rim area.

In West Valley City, median prices increased to $435,000, up 0.3% from $433,900 a year ago.

Holladay saw a 4% jump, with home prices currently at $860,000 when compared to $824,000 a year earlier.

In Salt Lake County's Canyon Rim area, the single-family median home price increased to $1.1 million, which is up 36% from $810,000 in January 2022.

Additionally, in January, the median time a home was on the market was 51 days, up from 11 days compared to January 2022.

Despite the continuing crunch in Utah's housing market, Ockley explained there's still a strong demand to buy a home in Utah.

“A majority of homeowners are sitting on plenty of equity,” Ockey said. “There is still strong demand by people to buy a home. The limiting factor is higher interest rates.”