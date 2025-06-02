Salt Lake Community College baseball team wins Junior College World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Salt Lake Community College has been quietly building a baseball juggernaut — or perhaps the rest of us just haven't been paying attention.

SLCC had a great season, with a 47-11 record since January. They made it all the way to Saturday's Junior College National Championship game, where they faced the top seed, Walters State Community College out of Tennessee.

The Bruins were up 9-6 in the ninth inning, and the final pitch was popped high into right field, where Colton Stanton was there to put it away and secure a win for the Bruins.

JUCO World Series

This was SLCC's first Junior College World Series title in program history.

As the 8th seed, the Bruins were the underdogs. According to the NJCAA Network, they are the lowest seed to ever win the title since the "seeding era" began.