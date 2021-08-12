Watch
Salt Lake County Council votes to overturn school mask order

Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 12, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council voted 6-3 Thursday to overturn a school mask order issued earlier this week by the county's Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn.

The vote to overturn was widely expected after a majority of council members had shared their thoughts before the meeting.

Council Chair Steve DeBry, along with council members Dave Alvord, Dea Theodore, Aimee Winder-Newton, Laurie Stringham and Richard Snelgrove, voted to overturn the order.

Dunn announced Tuesday that she was issuing an "order of constraint" that would have required children in grades K-6 to wear masks in school. The age group contained those who can not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson agreed with Dunn's decision, leaving it up to the council to determine whether the order would stand.

Addressing the council before the vote, Winder-Newton said she would vote to overturn the order because she claimed data showed young children were less likely to suffer from the worst of COVID-19.

Theodore said it was up to parents to decide whether to mask their children and that kids should have the opportunity to start the school year with "normalcy."

