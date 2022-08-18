Salt Lake County jail diversion program deemed 'success'

SALT LAKE CITY — A pilot program by Salt Lake County aimed at finding ways to help reform people without prosecuting and putting them in jail is being called a success.

At the end of 2019, Salt Lake County implemented a diversion program. Basically, a person arrested on a "low charge" and who wasn’t considered a threat to public safety could opt for this program to take classes and training to rehabilitate themselves and stay out of jail.

“We can divert people, not have those collateral consequences, save taxpayer money and have great outcomes for our community,” said Sim Gill, Salt Lake County District Attorney.

In a little over the past two years, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office says they had 350 people who committed nonviolent misdemeanors or were screened for a minor charge, come through the program. Of them, 313 graduated from the diversion program and 37 failed.

“So having an almost 90% graduation was really phenomenal,” said Gill.

Gill adds that this is a cost-effective way to help people learn from their mistakes, while getting to keep their jobs and homes, and not burdening the criminal justice system.

“If you have a low-level offense or a violent offense, they occupy the same space on a calendar. They take the same resources. The savings that we have on those, then we can invest on the violent offenders those who are a risk to our community and we can focus on that,” added Gill.

The program is about 4-to-6 months, but can go longer based on the offense. Gill adds that their data showed only 8% of people in the program, re-offended.

“There are classes they are required to attend. Those classes are meant to educate, get them thinking about what they did learning new ways that they can deal with stressors in their life and come out feeling like they have made some progress in their life or know the direction that they want to go in,” said Mauna Liddiard, Criminal Justice Services case manager.

Mauna Liddiard who does case management for Criminal Justice Services shared a testimonial from one of her clients.

“The diversion program allowed me to pick my life up right where I left off, but with the tools and emotional adaptability I needed to continue to succeed in life. I went through a lot of internal debriefing with myself and where I wanted to be. I feel as if I have turned a completely new leaf, I have two very successful jobs, and thankfully I never had to explain what criminal charges I have against myself,” read the testimonial.

Gill adds that giving people this option helps them and the community at large.

“Majority of people make mistakes and they intersect because of either addiction, mental health issues, thinking errors, or just bad choices. So if we can get better outcomes at a minimal investment, then it’s a win-win for us institutionally,” said Gill.

Gill says their next goal is to enroll 500-1000 people, but the hope is to have 1,500 people come through the program every year.

