Salt Lake County Library director retires after over twenty years of service

SALT LAKE CITY — Jim Cooper is a man possessed with turning your tax dollars into incredibly valuable community assets. Over the last 22 years, Cooper has directed the Salt Lake County Library System, which has undergone a dramatic transformation. He’s retiring at the end of the year, which brings an era of remarkable change to a close.

“Libraries in Salt Lake County have evolved from a quiet space with a few active areas, to an active space with a few quiet areas," said Cooper.

Cooper has seen Salt Lake County libraries go from being musty old places with lots of books, where you always had to be quiet, to vibrant places with an unbelievably diverse stable of resources that attract children.

After every school day, hundreds of Title I students fill the Kearns Library to be fed a healthy snack, with the help of the Utah Food Bank, and take advantage of the resources in the library. And there are all kinds of things for them to do.

“We know that to attract this younger generation, to make it a place that they feel comfortable with, that they have ownership in, and that they want to value for themselves, their family and for future generations," said Cooper.

Jim will be the first to tell you, the changes he’s made during his tenure have been a team effort. Efficiencies have improved dramatically under his leadership, including a streamlined system of processing books, and being able to check out books at one County library, and return them to another County library.

But it’s much more than that.

At the Kearns Branch, anyone can book a time to record music, a podcast, or live stream in the fully equipped recording studio, schedule time with the 3-D printer, laser cutter, serger, sewing machines, or bicycle repair rack – complete with all the tools you’d need.

“We've had people make like a replacement refrigerator handle all kinds of stuff,” said Danica Ingram, who runs the Create Room at the Kearns Branch.

"So we think it's the right investment for us and for the community. And it's really part of our mission," said Cooper.

Of course, there is the regular library fare, with tons of books for all ages, videos, video games, and a story-telling area. There are also quiet spaces for studying in small groups.

“We want to make sure that it's not just entertainment for the kids,” said Cooper. “When they come to storytimes, we want them to actually be learning techniques about reading, teaching their parents why it's important as well. So you have to teach the parents so the child will also respond."

Running the Salt Lake County Library System has been a natural fit for Cooper, whose mother instilled in him a desire to lift his community.

“She was a single mom, raising two kids didn't have a lot of money," said Cooper. "And I saw what a community can be, and then what can happen to it if you don't invest in it. And I've always had this sense that, the community and kids are really important. They're our future. If we can inspire them, and create spaces that they feel comfortable with."

Cooper will leave huge shoes to fill, but he said, “What we've provided to our community is so much more important than just books. It really is a place for people to learn to grow, to be inspired, to connect. And so that's why we've done what we do and why we continue to do what we do because we have great people who will lead us into the future".

As he retires, Cooper will leave colleagues library workers and staff who hold him in high esteem and have loved his leadership. At a recent conference of Salt Lake County Library workers, everyone FOX 13 News spoke to expressed nothing but great affection and profound respect for Cooper.

He’ll be around until the end of the year but then plans to spend more time with the grandkids and travel a bit.