Salt Lake County passes property tax increase for libraries, but not everyone's on board

SALT LAKE COUNTY — If you live in Salt Lake County, you can expect your property taxes to go up next year. Part of the increase will go toward supporting county libraries.

Mayors, state senators, and councilmembers from across the county spoke before the county council Tuesday night, expressing how the new budget could improve their communities.

Others voiced strong opposition, saying they can’t afford to have their taxes increase.

The Salt Lake County Council voted six to three to pass the 2023 fiscal budget.

Library visitors say the library is more than a place to check out books and DVDs. There are computers, community outreach, and resources both online and in-person.

“Oh, I come here at least four times a week,” said Sheila Penrose.

“I mean, this is how people move up and grow out of poverty for their families,” said Peter Bromberg, co-chair of the Utah Library Association Advocacy Committee.

Just like books, Bromberg said the budget was overdue. He said the last time Salt Lake County libraries received a budget increase was over a decade ago.

“It’s a little extra money that is covering 10, 11 years of growth that has not been otherwise funded through taxes,” he said.

The new budget would make taxpayers pay around 25% more for library funds.

“I think that there are so many other things,” said Miriam Peace. “What about our roads? Have you tried driving on our roads lately? It’s bumpy, huge boulders.”

Trent Staggs, mayor of Riverton City, posted a statement to his Facebook page against the increase. He said he doesn’t believe it will serve his city and that it’s not a “prudent move given the downward trend in library use.”

"We have about 800 people every hour coming in and they check out about 4,000 items every hour. So some of that is physical books but so much of that are those digital resources," said Sarah Neal with the county library.

Overall, library visitors are excited for the potential.

“I think the libraries do a wonderful job. They do many things, so I appreciate that,” said Penrose.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said that inflation made this increase “necessary.”