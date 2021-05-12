Salt Lake County receives $600k from EPA for clean-up efforts

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Salt Lake County receive a $600,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to assess contaminated properties known as "Brownfields" and return them to productive use.

This funding, which supports underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country, assesses and cleans up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties. Salt Lake County is one of 151 communities receiving the grant, which totals $66.5 million nationwide.

Salt Lake City and Murray City will partner with the county to help redevelop several Brownfields properties, including locations at Camp Kearns, the Seven Peaks Waterpark site, the Murray City Central Business District and the Magna Main Street target areas.

“Salt Lake County and our Coalition partners, Murray City and Salt Lake City, are thrilled to receive another community-wide assessment grant,” said Salt Lake County Economic Development Director Jevon Gibb. “Under previous grants, we have been able assess key properties that have facilitated redevelopment and public health improvements throughout the county. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the EPA on this great program.”

Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.76 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse. Previous efforts have yielded up to $97 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in a single year after the clean-up.

Find out more about the Brownfields Grants here and EPA's Brownsfields Program here.

