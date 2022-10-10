Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office seeking diversity in cadet class

SALT LAKE CITY — The newest class of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office cadets is about a third of the way through their training before becoming full-fledged law enforcement officers.

This class is more reflective of the community they’ll be serving with several females and minority recruits.

It’s part of an ongoing effort by the Unified Police Department and other police agencies to bring more diversity to their ranks.

The cadets we spoke with say they are ready, willing and able to take on the challenge.

“I learned that if I wanted to see a change, I had to be a part of it,” said cadet Leslie Lopez. “So if I wanted to do that I had to work within this career.”

“At least on my Polynesian side of my family, I was the first one to join and say that I want to be in law-enforcement,” cadet Samuelu Aiono said.

Sam and Leslie are part of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Academy class number 35.

Of the 22 members, more than a quarter are either female and/or persons of color.

This class will wrap up over the next two months and two thirds of the cadets will go on to work at the Salt Lake County jail while others will go on to become public safety deputies.

If anyone out there is interested, you can either call 385-468-9898 or click here for information on job openings and how to apply.