Salt Lake County youth to get free rec center passes this summer

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As school lets out for the summer in 2024, youth in Salt Lake County will be able to enjoy the perks of recreation centers for free.

The initiative led by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson was unanimously approved as part of a $1.9 billion budget.

Wilson believes the initiative will be a good way to get kids active and away from their screens, as anxiety and depression rates are on the rise in youth.

FOX 13 News previously reported on the proposal, which Wilson brought to the County Council in October.

The free passes got overwhelming support as Wilson said the recreation center's advisory board backed the idea.

Further details on how Utah's youth will be able to get a free pass are questions that have yet to be answered as plans move forward.