Salt Lake Court receives funding to help renters with housing stability

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Third District Court in Salt Lake City has received a grant to strengthen eviction diversion efforts and improve housing stability across Salt Lake County.

Received from the National Center for State Courts’ Eviction Diversion Initiative, the Third District is one of 10 state and local courts selected through a competitive application process.

“This furthers the courts’ mission, making the courts more open and accessible to people going through really difficult situations,” said Tania Mashburn, Communications Director for the courts.

With these new funds, the program hopes to provide landlords and tenants with the attention and resources necessary to resolve their housing problems to benefit both parties.

Selected courts will also receive technical assistance from NCSC as they implement eviction diversion and court reform strategies that leverage community resources, including legal aid and mediation services, housing and financial counseling, and rental assistance programs.

Funding for the program was made possible through a $10 million Wells Fargo Foundation grant awarded to NCSC in 2021 to strengthen eviction diversion efforts in state courts and improve housing stability.

Other selected sites include:

· Colorado: 4th Judicial District Court, Colorado Springs

· Kansas: Douglas County Court, Lawrence

· Kentucky: Jefferson County District Court, Louisville

· Ohio: Akron Municipal Court

· Oklahoma: Tulsa County District Court

· Oregon: Clatsop County Circuit Court, Astoria

· Tennessee: Shelby County General Sessions Court, Memphis

· Texas: Harris County Precinct 1 & 2, Houston

· Washington: Clark County Superior Court, Vancouver

