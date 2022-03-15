Salt Lake police ask for help in finding robbery suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police in South Salt Lake and Salt Lake City are asking the public for help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Detectives from both departments are working as a team to find a man suspected of aggravated robberies at two different mobile phone stores.

One occurred Monday morning at the T-Mobile store on 3300 South Street near State Street in South Salt Lake City.

According to witnesses, the man calmly walked in, demanded cash, and lifted his shirt to show that he had a handgun in his waistband.

Police believe it is the same man who robbed the other mobile phone store in the same manner.

According to Danielle Croyle with the South Salt Lake Police Department, the suspect is roughly six feet tall, with dark hair and a slight build. During both robberies, he wore a glove on his left hand only.

"Displaying a firearm and threatening or using it in a threatening manner to harm (people), that causes undue stress for all of those that are involved,” said Croyle.

Detectives don’t know whether he’s trying to cover up an obvious characteristic such as a tattoo or scar, but they do believe he is dangerous and must be caught quickly.

They ask anyone with information about the suspect or these crimes to call the South Salt Lake Police at 840-4000 or Salt Lake Police, 801-799-3000.

